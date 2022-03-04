Razer Huntsman Mini Analog: essence in a small bottle

The proverb says that good perfume is sold in a small bottle, and this Razer Huntsman Mini Analog could be a pretty accurate representationsince despite its small size, we would find ourselves facing a top of the range in features, which incorporates some of the most interesting technological advances, and which allow us to obtain a gaming experience that is most personalized to the tastes of each user.

As its name suggests, this Huntsman Mini Analog is a 60% type keyboard, that is, its size is approximately 60% that of a full keyboard. If you do not know this type of keyboard, you should know that this is achieved… yes, you have imagined it well, eliminating the keys that its users consider expendable, which includes everything from the numeric keypad to the function keys, delete, etc. These deficiencies are supplied with key combinations that fulfill the functions of those that have not been included. The result is a very small keyboard that fits in any space and is very, very comfortable to use.

Entering this Razer Huntsman Mini Analog, we talk about a keyboard with optical-analog switches, in the words of the company itself. And what does that translate to? well in what a key can have several different functions, which will be invoked based on the depth of the click. This system, of course, will require prior training, but on the other hand, it allows you to provide the keyboard with many more functions, all within reach of a keystroke, and totally personalized.

With this, it is clear to us that, in principle, the Huntsman Mini Analog is a keyboard designed for gamers. However, I can think of many other areas in which this technology of assigning multiple functions to the same key could have a great fit. For example, in video editing environments, where even the largest keyboards need the supplement of shortcuts of two or more keys, a tool like this, with a configuration tailored to the needs of that environment, could be a huge improvement.

As usual in Razer keyboards, and with more reason than ever in this Huntsman Mini Analog, we can configure up to five different usage profilesso that the multiple functions of each key adapt to the different games (or other uses) that you are giving it at any given time.

At the moment the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is only for sale in the United States, and its price is $149.99.

More information: Razer