Razer Edge 5G is the first cloud console with 5G connectivity: it arrives in October

The world of cloud console is still very young, but more and more companies are showing interest in bringing their proposal to market, especially now that game streaming services are starting to be quite popular even with an increasingly less niche audience.

A little over a week ago we attended the presentation of Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld, the first solution from Logitech that bets almost all its cards on cloud gaming, without however precluding the possibility of accessing Android titles through the presence of hardware. with low-mid-range specifications.

Just this last detail – remember that the console is based on Snapdragon 720G with 4GB of RAM – and the absence of 5G connectivity are among the main weaknesses of the Logitech console, which it becomes difficult to use for cloud gaming as soon as you leave the range of the Wi-Fi network and the specifications of the device certainly do not allow you to approach gaming on Android with maximum detail.

A convincing alternative to the Logitech proposal could arrive on October 15 at RazerCon 2022, the manufacturer’s event dedicated to celebrating the gaming world and presenting important new products, including Razer’s cloud console, the next Razer Edge 5G.

RAZER EDGE 5G: THE REAL SOLUTION FOR CLOUD GAMING?

The announcement of the console was entrusted to a press release published on the website of one of the main partners of Razer, or the telephone operator Verizon, which confirmed some of the key features of the machine. The console will make use of 5G connectivity to ensure that the gaming experience can continue even on the move, but will also allow access to Android titles thanks to the presence of the chip Snapdragon G3x Gen 1Qualcomm’s first proposal (other Razer partner) dedicated exclusively to gaming.

That Qualcomm and Razer were collaborating on something like this had already emerged last year, on the occasion of the official presentation of the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform, when it was shown in action on a prototype console made by Razerwhich you can see in the image below.

At the time it was confirmed that the hardware shown would not be commercialized, being a development kit, but it is likely that this was the basis from which we then started to build the Razer Edge 5G which will be officially unveiled on the next 15. October. Recall that there are not many details about the actual potential of Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, but in presentation there was talk of a target set on FullHD + at 120 fps, at least for the development kit, and the SoC was shown at the launch. of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, then we do not expect graphic performance too far from this solution.

Meanwhile, a first video teaser of the console has also been shared on the net – you can find it just below – which confirms the layout of the keys – the levers seem asymmetrical – and the presence of three backbones, one of which is analog. The short teaser ends with also the Xbox logo an element that could indicate the presence of the series of the application dedicated to Xbox Cloud Gaming through Game Pass, in addition to the possibility of using it for remote play from your console.

In short, the Razer proposal promises to be the most interesting and complete one, thanks to the choice to focus on a very good chip which will allow the console to have a life of its own even when using it locally for Android games or – even better – for the wide range of emulators available on the platform. This could be the first real alternative mainstream to the domination of proposals like Ayn Odin and other Android consoles? The key factor will undoubtedly be the price and this detail will only be clarified by the presentation on October 15th.