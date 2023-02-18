Razer announces new BlackWidow V4 Pro keyboard full of innovative functions

Razer announced this week the BlackWidow V4 Pro – the newest model in the BlackWidow keyboard lineup. Packed with features for gamers and PC enthusiasts looking to perfect their gaming setups and enjoy the best of gaming, the peripheral features the new Razer Command Dial spinner, macro keys, Razer Chroma RGB lighting, Razer mechanical switches and media controls. dedicated.

One of the main novelties of BlackWidow V4 Pro, the Command Dial rotary button, offers advanced controls and shortcuts to be used in quick access to desktop commands and within games. The dedicated macro keys allow complex tasks to be performed from the click of a single button, even during the most intense moments of the matches. In addition, Razer Chroma RGB individualized per-key lighting with multiple light zones allows gamers to customize their experience with nearly limitless options, furthering in-game immersion.

The new Command Dial spinner is preset with eight default modes that activate a variety of commands, from controlling zooming in the browser window to switching between web browser tabs. Additionally, users can program the dial with up to 100 custom modes, allowing you to map clockwise and counterclockwise actions for added convenience. For day-to-day activities, you can program shortcuts to use in different programs, such as adjusting the brush thickness in Photoshop, moving the timeline in video editors and much more. Each mode can be toggled with a simple click on the Command Dial, easily identified by the different colored backlight.

The new keyboard also features the latest generation of Razer mechanical switches, with a choice of green clicky switches for haptic feedback or yellow linear switches for smooth, quiet action. Both variants are highly durable and withstand up to 100 million keystrokes. Other standout features of the BlackWidow V4 Pro keyboard are a USB 2.0 port, detachable USB-C connections, a durable 5052 aluminum alloy top case, dual angle brackets, and a polling rate of up to 8000 Hz. Finally, the peripheral features two inner layers of sound-dampening foam and pre-oiled stabilizers that improve typing acoustics. Suggested price and availability in Europe BRL 2,199.99

March 2023