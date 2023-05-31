Razer announces Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed ​​wireless gaming headset

- Advertisement -

Razer launched this Tuesday (30) the wireless gaming headset Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed, a model that features modern design, anatomical construction and THX certification, as well as compatibility with various platforms including PC, PlayStation, smartphones and portable devices, including Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck They have an in-ear fit format, providing mobility and great comfort. Among the available features are adjustable active noise cancellation, a fast wireless charging case and customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting making it even more beautiful and integrated into the setup.

The earbuds come with a fast wireless charging case that gives you an extra 24 hours of battery life. And for fans of RGB lighting, they have the Razer Chroma feature, which allows you to customize the colors and effects of the headphones. The Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless dongle is supported for devices that do not have Bluetooth audio and operate in the 2.4GHz band. - Advertisement - In addition, Gaming Mode, for example, is not restricted to Bluetooth and guarantees robust performance with a latency of just 60 ms. With Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed ​​provides seamless connectivity with a variety of devices that support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.