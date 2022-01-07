razer and fossil launch a perfect smartwatch for gamers

In the gaming sector, the Razer company is one of the most recognized, and that is that the American firm manufactures all kinds of products related to the world of video games, from mobile phones to chairs with haptic feedback. And if their catalog was not the most varied, they have just added a new solution, a Wear OS smartwatch, which has received the name of smartwatch Razer X Fossil Gen 6.

Okay, actually, this is not the Razer’s first smartwatch, since six years ago they presented their Nabu Watch, although this was much simpler. Instead, your new Razer X Fossil Gen 6 boasts some of the latest Fossil Gen 6 technology along with some customizations from Razer.

A revamped Gen 6 Fossil with an aggressive look

Currently, one of the best smartwatches you can find on the market is the Fossil Gen 6, which can boast of having high specifications. And it is not surprising, since it is the first model that It features the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform from Qualcomm. It offers 30% more performance, and claims to receive the update to Wear OS 3 soon.

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 design. Razer

The Fossil Gen 6 display is circular in shape, a AMOLED panel and a diagonal of 1.28 inches, and in terms of its appearance, it differs from other models by its serrated design on the crown. As for the changes due to its collaboration with Razer, there are two details, some straps with the colors of the brand and the spheres.

To be more specific, the new Razer X Fossil Gen 6 It comes with three signature dials (Chroma, Analog, and Text), and it’s not lacking in support for Razer’s Chrome RGB effects. Its straps are interchangeable, and you have two models available with the logo, one is in black, and the other in green.

Regarding its technical specifications and characteristics, they are the same as those of the original Fossil model, so we would have a rsmart eloj with circular and grooved case, 3 ATM resistance, 1.28-inch AMOLED screen and the sensors that we usually find in a smartwatch, such as a GPS, compass, heart rate, accelerometer and more.

About its connectivity, it does not lack Bluetooth BLE, NFC and WiFi, and also has a fast charge, speaker and microphone. During this 2022, the Wear OS smartwatch will get the update to Wear OS 3.

The new Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is a limited special edition model, and only a total of 1,337 units will go on sale. Its price will be $ 329, and can be booked on the official website from next January 10.

