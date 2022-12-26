Rayman 4: canceled game has source code and editing tools leaked

In the 2000s, Ubisoft and Phoenix Studio started the development of Rayman 4. Unfortunately, the project was canceled after a few months. Now, the game’s source code has been leaked online, along with its editing tools, giving you an idea of ​​what new Rayman 4 could bring.

The source of the leak is still unclear, but Twitter user @RibShark shared some interesting information from the leak that is sure to come as a Christmas present for hardcore Rayman fans. - Advertisement - However, only fans who have some technical knowledge will be able to use the source code and its image editor to create something unofficial playable. Along with the conceptual arts, the most dedicated will be able to improve the prototypes and create a version of Rayman 4 close to the original.

THE RIDING MECHANICS ARE THERE pic.twitter.com/Qsf8BEqra4 — RibShark (@RibShark) December 24, 2022

In one of the levels, players would pass the “Sphincter Cell” level, a parody of Ubisoft’s spy series Splinter Cell. The title is a pun typical of the 2000s, which featured politically incorrect jokes. Also new is that Rayman could use mounts to travel long distances quickly.

THERE’S A LEVEL CALLED “Sphincter Cell” AND IT LOOKS LIKE THIS WTF pic.twitter.com/gsrM17uqut — RibShark (@RibShark) December 24, 2022