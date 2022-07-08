Rayleigh’s criterion explained: the proximity of the physical limit of silicon reminds us that this equation tells us how far we can go

If all goes as planned by IBM and TSMC, large-scale production of semiconductors will start in 2023 using 2nm photolithography. This integration technology is literally just around the corner. And it probably won’t take much longer for the other big semiconductor manufacturers to introduce this photolithographic process in some of their plants.

When we talk about semiconductor production it is inevitable that we all think of TSMC, Samsung, Intel and GlobalFoundries. At the end of the day, these are the companies that account for a large part of the world’s chip production. However, all of them use technology developed by a much lesser-known European company, and which, without a doubt, has a lot to say in this market: ASML.

As we tell you in the article that I link here, this company from the Netherlands is owned by Philips, and designs and manufactures photolithographic equipment used by most semiconductor manufacturers in their facilities. In fact, the four companies that I mentioned in the previous paragraph are your clients.

The proximity of 2nm lithography inevitably places us one step closer to the physical imposed by silicon technology, so we are at an ideal time to review the that reflects what are the parameters that condition the miniaturization of the elements that make up an integrated circuit.

Rayleigh’s

The equation we are about to delve into is the bible of ASML. I am not exaggerating in the slightest. In fact, it is something that the researchers of this company recognize without hesitation. This is the reason why it is worth reviewing it for the sole purpose of knowing, as I mentioned a few lines above, what parameters condition the development of integration technology. This is the equation known as Rayleigh criterion:

It soon seems like a complicated formula, but in reality, it is not so complicated if we know what each of the terms in the equation represents. I propose that we review them one by one from left to right. The first of them, ‘CD’, comes from the English expression critical dimensionand identify to what extent it is possible to miniaturize the components that make up an integrated circuit.

As we can guess, this is the parameter that semiconductor manufacturers want to reduce at all costs. In fact, all of them, and especially ASML, dedicate a huge amount of resources to the development of technologies that allow refine the critical dimensionwhich invites us to take a look at the expression we have on the right hand side of the mathematical equality.

The ‘k₁’ factor is a coefficient that is delimited by the physical parameters that condition the semiconductor manufacturing process. What we are interested in keeping in mind is that the physical limit imposed by silicon photolithography is ‘k₁ = 0.25’so, as we can guess, manufacturers do everything in their power to refine their technology and bring this coefficient as close as possible to this limit value.

The next parameter, identified by the Greek letter lambda (‘λ’), tells us what is the wavelength of light used in the manufacturing process of semiconductors. One of the most important challenges faced by the companies we are talking about is, precisely, to reduce the wavelength of light in order to increase the resolution of the photolithographic process.

However, each step forward on this path requires the development of new lithographic equipment, new light sources (usually ultraviolet light is used), new optical elements, new photoresist materials, and also a new manufacturing process. In short, every time a plant reduces the wavelength of the light it projects onto its wafers, it is forced to change most of its equipment and its manufacturing process.

The last ingredient in the recipe that we are interested in looking into is the ‘NA’ parameter (numerical aperture), which identifies the aperture value of the optics used by the lithographic team. In this context, this parameter essentially reflects the same as the aperture value when we talk about the optics of a photo camera, so it determines the amount of light that the optical elements are capable of collecting. As we can guess, the more light they collect, the better.

To conclude, the conclusion we can reach after analyzing the information provided by the Rayleigh criterion is that in order to increase the resolution of their photolithographic process, semiconductor producers are forced to refine the three parameters that coexist in the expression on the right side of the equation.

When TSMC, Intel, Samsung or GlobalFoundries, among other semiconductor manufacturers, announce that they have a new integration technology ready, what they are telling us between the lines is that they have managed to reduce the wavelength of the light they use in their lithographic processes , refine their optical elements to increase their ability to collect light, and possibly also that they have managed to get a little closer to the physical limit imposed by silicon photolithography. At that ‘k₁ = 0.25’. No more no less.