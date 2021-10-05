Raya, the exclusive dating app for celebrities

Look for internet dating it is not a new thing. From the old portals that arose in other times of the web, the concept has prevailed, but evolved to the platforms and applications that we have known lately, among which it stands out Tinder for its popularity.

The range of alternatives that offer this digital service has become quite diverse, to the point that for some years now we can find an application that targets a very closed and specific niche: public figures.

A dating app where the profiles of public figures are real

In the most common dating platforms, as well as in social networks, some people – for leisure or some malicious intention – register with false profiles using the identity of a celebrity, particularly belonging to the creative industry.

Initially with some discretion, Raya was launched in 2015 as an alternative to massively used dating apps, but with a much more elite approach. Self-defined as an “online membership-based community for dating, networking, and making new friends,” its download is available only for iOS via the App Store.

To enter, you must submit a registration request on the platform. The approval or rejection of the registration depends, on the one hand, on the influence that the applicant has on Instagram, which is calculated by a secret algorithm of the application; and on the other hand, the vote of an anonymous committee also influences, which evaluates its popularity and other aspects.

The approval time is relative and once specified, it is notified through the same application. Once accepted, members have the option of purchasing an auto-renewing membership for 7 euros per month, with billing cycles of 1, 3, or 12 months.

Before long, the presence of certain celebrities on the platform was known, such as Cara Delevingne, Ruby Rose, Sharon Stone, Alexander Wang, Moby, John Cusack, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Teri Hatcher, Elijah Wood and Zach Braff, as noted in 2016 the middle Nylon. From Raya they claim to take the privacy of their users seriously and penalize the transmission of information from the app with blocks, especially through screenshots.

Beyond the most famous public figures, The Cut He noted that models, fashion designers, influencers, Olympians, YouTubers, celebrity chefs, music industry executives, photographers and other popular people on Instagram have also registered on this platform.

If someone in the public milieu who reads us has managed to access this application, it would be interesting to know their experience. According to what has been disclosed, in this application a “match” with a famous person will hardly correspond to a false profile.