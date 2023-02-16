Ray Tracing on Snapchat: App launches new lenses with dynamic lighting

Snapchat reached 2 million subscribers to its premium plan, Snapchat Plus. Now the application has gained another novelty: support for ray tracing lenses that bring more realistic reflections and shadows thanks to improved lighting simulation.

According to Snapchat, the novelty is now available to all developers, which means that all lenses released from now on that have objects where light can shine and reflect will be even more realistic.

Snap is the first company to make ray tracing technologies available to mobile AR developers at this scale, and through Lens Studio’s advanced tools that enable highly realistic AR experiences, the idea is to democratize AR development.

The first lenses with the feature were created in partnership with the Tiffany & Co.