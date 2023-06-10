Ray tracing: Most consumers still don’t use GeForce graphics cards with RTX, says NVIDIA

- Advertisement -

NVIDIA released, this Friday (09), a series of statistics related to its new video cards and the consumption trends of its users. During a conference promoted by Bank of America in the United States, Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of the company, commented on the success of the GeForce RTX 40 line. The executive revealed that the new video cards from the “Ada Lovelace” family are selling up to 40% faster than their predecessors from the “Ampere” line, and despite the sales success, most of their consumers still use models without native support for games and applications with ray tracing.

Products like the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti, whose suggested prices start at US$ 699 (about R$ 3,400), had a significant increase in sales cadence due to different factors. An example is the growing demand for more powerful models due to the demand made by content creators, streamers and other audiences. In this segment, the brand's latest generation products had a sales progress three times greater than video cards with "Turing" architecture, that is, including graphics cards from the GeForce RTX 20 series, in addition to models popular until today, like the GTX 1660 Ti. The statistics contrast with a slow market in 2023.

While higher-end graphics cards have seen a surge in popularity, NVIDIA notes that most of its customers still do not use native ray tracing. Only about 44% of users own a GPU with RTX. Another curious fact is that only 18% have a more powerful graphics card than the GeForce RTX 3060. It is in this scenario that NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 4060 for just US$ 299 (about R$ 1,459) — thirty dollars cheaper than its predecessor. The purpose of the new graphics card is to serve as an option that induces consumers to upgrade to a more powerful, efficient model with ray tracing support.

Cheap ones take longer to switch GPUs

NVIDIA has also addressed its customers’ upgrade cycle. Gamers who are always looking for the most powerful video card in their portfolio usually update their hardware in an interval that varies between 1.5 and 2 years. In contrast, a user mainstream who focuses on cost-benefit when choosing a new product usually change their video card every 3 years, on average. This means that consumers looking to buy a GeForce RTX 4060 will likely be replacing a GeForce RTX 2060 or GTX 1060.

NVIDIA hopes that, after a period of difficulties, the market will become even more favorable for its high-end products. Meanwhile, the hardware giant plans changes to its business strategies that could include transitioning its graphics chips to Intel’s lithography.

