Ray-Ban’s successors inherit Mediobanca’s feud

Leonardo Del Vecchio’s have ed great wealth, but also some complex investment questions.

The self-made Italian businessman died in June, leaving behind an estimated fortune of 25 billion euros. His main legacy is a 32% stake in the $72 billion EssilorLuxottica, which makes Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses and Varilux lenses. The company, which Del Vecchio founded as Luxottica and affectionately called “the factory,” is likely to remain in family hands. The fate of Del Vecchio’s nearly 20% stake in Italian investment bank , and a 10% stake in the $23bn insurer Assicurazioni Generali, is less certain.

Responsibility for running the Delfin family car has passed into the hands of EssilorLuxottica’s CEO, Francesco Milleri. He first crossed paths with Del Vecchio as an IT consultant in the mid-2000s, earning the trust of his mentor after leading Luxottica’s digital transformation. With the billionaire’s backing and affection, he rose to become CEO of Luxottica in 2017, eventually holding the same post following its merger with French rival Essilor. He now also chairs the company, which is listed in Paris.

However, managing Del Vecchio’s fortune is a big challenge. Other Italian business dynasties have tended to cede control to a family member. Stellantis chairman John Elkann, for example, oversees the automobile empire built by his grandfather Gianni Agnelli. Alessandro Benetton runs the family-owned Jumpers and Highways group. Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has given his children the task of running part of his publishing and media empire.

Del Vecchio, on the other hand, did not choose a successor within his family circle. Instead, he created a cumbersome government structure. He gave his six children, his last wife Nicoletta Zampillo and his son equal 12.5% ​​stakes in Delfin, but chose Milleri to oversee his estate. Any major change requires 88% of the vote, which gives each member of the family an effective veto, but also makes it difficult for them to replace Del Vecchio’s protégé.

This deal could, over time, cripple Delfin or trigger legal disputes. The most pressing question is what to do with the 1.5 billion stake in Mediobanca and the 2.3 billion investment in Generali. In an interview with Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore last month, Milleri said he would manage the holdings according to Del Vecchio’s thinking.

However, the billionaire’s ambitions for the two financial investments were never entirely clear. The businessman began buying shares of Mediobanca at the end of 2019, after falling out with CEO Alberto Nagel over funds for a charitable foundation. Del Vecchio accused Mediobanca of relying excessively on dividends from its 13% stake in Generali, and of failing to carry out an ambitious growth plan. Earlier this year, Del Vecchio backed a failed attempt to replace Generali boss Philippe Donnet, who is backed by Mediobanca, and install a new slate of directors.

Now that the tycoon is gone, some family members may question the reason for continuing his campaign. Although Del Vecchio never revealed how much he had paid for the shares, Mediobanca has provided a total return of just 2% a year since September 2019, when news of his purchases broke. During the same period, the European benchmark Stoxx 600 index has returned 8% annually.

One way to add some value would be to sell the Mediobanca stake to a potential suitor. However, buyers are scarce. A bid from Intesa Sanpaolo would face potential antitrust problems given Mediobanca’s link to Generali, which competes with Italy’s biggest bank. Andrea Orcel, CEO of rival Unicredit, may be interested in Mediobanca’s consumer credit and advisory divisions. But his bank’s depressed valuation – it trades at just 36% of book value, well below Mediobanca’s 70% – is an obstacle to a deal.

An alternative approach would be to support Mediobanca in its search for a suitable merger target. Nagel has said that he is willing to sell the bank’s stake in Generali to help pay for the acquisition of an asset manager. Mediobanca had already studied the possibility of buying Banca Generali, a 3.2 billion fund manager controlled by the insurer. However, his offer did not win the support of Generali, according to inside sources.

Italian political nervousness further complicates the picture. The collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government in July has reignited concerns about the country’s debt sustainability, also depressing financial company valuations. If these fears grow, Del Vecchio’s heirs may find that continuing the businessman’s fight becomes more and more expensive.