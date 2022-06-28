Ray-Ban mogul leaves unfinished business

Leonardo Del Vecchio has left investors wondering about the future of a business empire that spans everything from eyewear to banking to insurance. The Italian tycoon and largest shareholder of EssilorLuxottica has died at the age of 87, the eyewear giant reported on Monday. In the absence of a publicly anointed heir, it will be up to lieutenants like Francesco Milleri to reassure shareholders. Essilor fell 2.22% on the stock market on Monday.

Del Vecchio’s rise from rags to riches is unparalleled in Italian business. After spending part of his childhood in a Milan orphanage, he founded Luxottica in 1961, building a global empire through dozens of audacious acquisitions that included brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley.

[mb_related_posts1]

In 2018, he doubled down by merging his company with Essilor, which is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange and makes Varilux lenses. His family car Delfin is the largest shareholder in the €64 billion company, with a 32% stake.

Firm insiders say Del Vecchio, who has died after a short illness, ran the company from start to finish. Although he had six children from different marriages, his heirs, with the exception of his son Leonardo Maria, have largely avoided performing functions in his companies. That makes them unlikely candidates to take over his empire. Still, it is an opportunity for Milleri, who was confirmed as chief executive by shareholders last year after a bitter power struggle with the company’s French merger partners. He will have to prove to investors that he can keep the eyewear giant running without Del Vecchio’s support.

Executives at Mediobanca and Assicurazioni Generali, on the other hand, may feel some relief. In recent years, Del Vecchio had acquired 19% of the Italian merchant bank, becoming its largest shareholder, and had built up a large stake in the insurance group. He has criticized the management of both companies, showing particular animosity towards Alberto Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca, and supporting a failed attempt to unseat Generali boss (in which he holds almost 10%), Philippe Donnet, earlier this year.

It also has 27% of the real estate Covivio, of 5,000 million euros. The fate of those investments and the rest of Del Vecchio’s fortune, which Forbes estimated at about 25,000 million dollars (24,000 million euros), it depends on who ends up running your family investment vehicle. The tycoon has left unfinished business.