Ravenous Devils Review: Sweeney Todd-style Italian horror

From the collaboration between Troglobytes Games and the very Italian team of Bad Vices Games comes the curious attempt to pack a point & click adventure with the psychological horror atmosphere of the famous Sweeney Todd, a film based on the 1846 novel of the same name. Ravenous Devils is a management software that partially borrows the playful structure of games like Overcooked (by the way, here is our review of Overcooked! 2), following the canon of a real tale of macabre romanticism. The experience lived in the shoes of the most terrible couple in London seemed to us all in all pleasant and stimulating, even if it is necessary to establish immediately how contained his playful ambitions are. But let’s go in order.

A bloodthirsty love

In 19th century Victorian London, Hildred and Percival – a delightfully perverted married couple – devote themselves with constancy and self-denial to their dual entrepreneurial activity. Percival is a very famous tailor for the fine shape of his clothes, Hildred, on the other hand, runs a diner where you can refresh yourself with dishes with a unique flavor.

If anyone were wondering what the reason for the couple’s success is, the answer is to be found precisely in the source of inspiration chosen by Bad Vices Games, which leads to a highly disturbing plot twist: the meat that fills those delicious pies cooked by Hildred’s skilled hands is human.

The protagonist couple is in fact a deadly assassin team that uses an infallible strategy to maximize their income while saving on raw materials. Customers lured into Percival’s shop often do not return due to a close encounter with the tailor’s pointed scissors; their carcasses are then shipped through a convenient trap door on the kitchen floor, where pretty Hildred grinds them up.

The usefulness of this macabre trick is twofold, since if on the one hand it always ensures a good quantity of fresh meat for the cook, on the other it also offers the possibility of accumulating fabrics and materials of various kinds, going directly to take them from the clothes of the unfortunate. A dead man certainly doesn’t need trousers, right?

Although at first the tenor of the narrative may seem monotonous, things undoubtedly begin to get more pressing when the two newlyweds receive the first letter from a sort of secret admirer, who will make specific requests about the next victims.

Grotesque, tinged with humorous undertones that are anything but inappropriate, the amalgam of Ravenous Devils can be said to be well constructed and effectively adheres to the premises that such a source of inspiration inevitably carries with it. The only unpleasant note concerns the lack of in-depth analysis of the secondary characters that we will get to know during the entire adventure: while Percival and Hildred often have interesting dialogues, aimed at exposing their personality, the same cannot be said of the other figures. that appear as the story progresses, which are relegated to mere extras. A shortcoming due to the uninspiring longevity of the productionwhich is around 7 hours of play.

The Inn of Horror

As we said at the beginning, one aspect of the Ravenous Devils play sector consists in the management of the restaurant: Hildred is the queen of the cookers – as well as a skilled butcher of human beings – and it will be our task to make her carry out all the operations necessary to not let the pub customers leave unsatisfied.

The first step is to constantly replenish the buffet tray with cupcakes, from which customers – unaware of the abominable culinary secret – will be able to take our dark delicacies for free. Continuing the adventure you will be able to unlock some upgrades for the inn, adding tables, barrels of gin and going to thicken the menu, so as to be able to offer a real restaurant service.

There are several recipes and in order to cook them you have to choose the right type of meat and combine it with the relative ingredients; then bake, cook well and then serve. The challenge of the orders is of course represented by the often stringent timing, which is why you will have to learn right away to juggle by arranging some pieces of meat on the trays, so as to complete the requests as quickly as possible. Unsatisfied customers correspond to a lack of income, with the accompanying waste of the meat so laboriously collected. Ergo: be quick!

The other component of the gameplay instead concerns the activities of Percival, who must set up his own shop by dressing the mannequins with the newly sewn clothes, and – in the meantime – continue to commit murders. The tailor’s shop is divided into two spaces, the one open to the public, where customers can buy clothing, and Percival’s personal office, where diabolical crimes are perpetrated.

These actions don’t require a great deal of commitment, the important thing is to never leave a mannequin uncovered and eliminate the first customer who will have the unfortunate idea of ​​entering the office. However, once the greenhouse is unlocked – where the other cooking ingredients come from – Percival will have to take care of the plantations as well, which will raise the level of the challenge. Every day, therefore, the murdering spouses will have to work hard to earn as much money as possible, and in the meantime make various types of upgrades and improve the quality of the services offered. The gameplay is simple and stimulating, and you end up easily dragged by its rhythm at times even rather tight: you must constantly pay attention to everything that happens on the screen in order not to find yourself faced with situations that are difficult to recover – such as the lack of corpses. to slaughter.

Intense but short

However, the aforementioned lack of longevity is accompanied by a more general lack of depth. While rewarding, the overall gameplay experience suffers from a slightly too limited progression curve, which receives a sharp setback just as things start to get more complex.

The feeling of playing is that of a good adventure that ends too soon, both from a narrative and a playful point of view, and the quality of the gameplay – which is however well oiled in all its mechanics – only partially compensates for canceling the feeling of partial dissatisfaction that occurs at the end credits. On the other hand, not even the technical sector is impeccable: although graphically the Bad Vices Games production is certainly not unpleasant, and indeed his style manages tremendously well to restore the typical atmosphere of Victorian horror, the quality of the textures appears rather low and the animations are at times unconvincing. Unfortunately, we also encountered a disabling bug: it happened that in some situations the character of Percival disappeared from the entire map, so much so that he was unable to proceed without restarting the whole day.

On the other hand, we were pleasantly satisfied by the theatrical, passionate and jaunty interpretation. As for the audio sector, we can say that the soundtrack helps to define the best the picture of an exquisite Granguignolesque comedy. The console optimization also deserves to be mentioned: although the playful dynamics find maximum benefit from the mouse / keyboard combination, the work can be played well even with the pad.