Ratchet and Clank: In Another Dimension Might Be Optimized for Steam Deck and ROG Ally

With the announcement, many wondered if the title will also be optimized to run on portable devices with Steam support, such as the Steam Deck and the recent ASUS ROG Ally. Apparently, the answer is yes!

This week, Sony finally confirmed the release of the PC version of Ratchet and Clank: In Another Dimension, which got many fans excited, as the title was very well received on PS5.

Choose from a wide variety of graphics options for a wide variety of devices, from high-end PCs to portable PC gaming devices.

Considering the official description of Ratchet and Clank: In Another Dimension on Steam, the game will come optimized to run on the Steam Deck. The minimum and recommended requirements have not yet been revealed, but in the list of features, it says the following:

Regardless, it’s worth noting that a game doesn’t need to be verified for Steam Deck or Rog Ally to play it on those platforms.

Official verification only certifies that the game in question will run in the best possible conditions on that device.

While Sony is working on its own portable solution for use in conjunction with the PS5, it’s good to see that the developer is also working on improving its games for other devices.

The PC version of Ratchet and Clank: In Another Dimension will be released on July 26th.

Is there still a long way to go for Europe to have access to devices like the Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally more easily?