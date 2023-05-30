Ratchet and Clank: In Another Dimension gets PC release date

This week, this rumor was confirmed when the company revealed the launch of Ratchet and Clank: In Another Dimension for the PC.

A few days ago, a rumor surfaced that Sony omitted some announcements from the PlayStation Showcase, including the release of a major PlayStation game on PC.

Through the official PlayStation blog, Julian Huijbregts, Online Community Specialist at the Nixxes studio, confirmed the release of the PC version for Ratchet and Clank: In Another Dimension.

- Advertisement -

Launched as one of the first PS5 exclusives in 2021 (read our review here), the game impressed by its use of the PS5’s powerful SSD, capable of instantly rendering different dimensions, as well as by taking full advantage of DualSense resources, delivering a truly immersive experience.

With launch scheduled for July 26, the PC version of Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension features ray-traced reflections in a range of quality levels to choose from, as well as new ray-traced shadows for natural light in open areas. With this, we will have realistic shadows with a natural and smooth gradient.

In addition, the port also supports 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups. Both the game itself and the cutscenes have been optimized for ultrawide screens.

The game supports unlocked frame rates and includes the latest performance-enhancing technologies. You’ll be able to choose between NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac Games’ Temporal Injection. There is also support for NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLAA, with image quality enhancement.