Raspberry Pi OS makes it easy to use as a desktop and makes available NetworkManager

Raspberry Pi OS is the operating system formerly known as Raspbian. Its name leaves little to the imagination when it comes to where it comes from and what devices it’s intended for, though it also has a build targeting x86 32-bit machines.

Raspberry Pi OS has been trying to improve as a system for a long time. In its latest version we find a search box that allows you to find applications such as the file manager, the images application of the operating system and the digital image viewer (JPG, PNG, BMP…). Also, the audio icons have been separated to put one for input and one for output. The second will appear to the right of the output after the user has connected a microphone via Bluetooth or USB.

In order to make the use of the system faster, those responsible have introduced two new keyboard shortcuts: one is “ctrl+alt+B”, which opens the Bluetooth menu, and another is “ctrl+alt+W” , which it easy to open the Wi-Fi connections menu. Added to this is the provision of as additional network servicesince dhcpcd will, at least for now, continue to be used by default by the Raspberry Pi OS.

The foundation behind the operating system and the well-known mini-PCs has explained that NetworkManager is a de facto standard on the Linux desktop, and the truth is that it is if we take into account that it is used by default by Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, Debian and many other distributions. For now, the implementation of NetworkManager in Raspberry Pi OS is in beta, so it is the users who must consider whether or not it is worth making the change and accept the problems that it may cause.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation explains that NetworkManager provides features such as the ease of connecting to Wi-Fi networks with the hidden SSID, the simplicity of managing VPN connections and the fact that it makes it easier to configure a Raspberry mini-PC. Pi as a Wi-Fi hotspot. It sounds like NetworkManager will be set by default in the future, but we’ll see.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the inclusion of Picamera2, a camera interface that works at a higher level and is easier to use than the traditional libcamera. It is designed for cameras connected with the flat cable directly to the connector on the Raspberry Pi itself and is not compatible with any other type of camera, such as those connected via USB or over networks.

And so far the new things incorporated into Raspberry Pi OS, which apparently advances to be, little by little, a distribution more adjusted to what is usually seen in those that are mainly oriented to the desktop.