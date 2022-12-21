Raspberry Pi 5 and its problems to reach the market in 2023

Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton has announced that the company is unlikely to release an update to its mini computer in the near future due to the pandemic and supply chain issues.

He said as much in an interview with Explaining Computers, where Upton referred to 2023 as a “payback year” for the company, saying, “Don’t expect a Pi 5 next year. Next year is a payback year.”



- Advertisement -

He wants to spend a year before considering introducing anything new, a year recovering from everything that’s happened, as the company has struggled with the supply chain, particularly with its minicomputers, which are popular with businesses and individual customers.

The pandemic has led to shortages of chips and other components, making it difficult for the Raspberry Pi to keep up with demand.

Upton explained that introducing a new product while the company is still recovering could risk production being unable to scale adequately to meet demand and even “cannibalizing” the supply of existing models by competing for resources.

Raspberry Pi is expected to start thinking about Pi 5 in the second half of next year or 2024.

What is the Raspberry Pi

- Advertisement -

The Raspberry Pi is a low-cost miniature computer developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation. It was created in 2006 with the aim of improving the teaching of computer science in schools and promoting the learning of programming. The first version of the Raspberry Pi, the Model A, was released in 2012 and was followed by the Model B in the same year. Since then, the Raspberry Pi has evolved and has released several more versions, including the Raspberry Pi 2, 3, and 4.

The Raspberry Pi is known for its small size and low cost, which has made it a popular choice for DIY and educational projects. It has also been used in professional applications, such as machine control and system monitoring. Despite its small size, the Raspberry Pi is capable of many of the same tasks as a standard desktop or laptop computer.

The Raspberry Pi has been a commercial success and has sold millions of units around the world. It has also received praise for its impact on education and promoting learning to code.