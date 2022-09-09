‘Raptor Lake’ specs come with more cores and higher power consumption

A leak released by the portal Igor’s Lab, from dozens of slides of an Intel presentation, brought several details of the new line of processors in the Raptor Lake architecture. The SKUs to be released include six new chips — the Core i5-13600K, Core i7-13700K and i9-13900K in K and KF variants, respectively. O Core i9-13900K/KF will feature 24 in total, with 8 performance cores accompanied by 16 efficiency cores for less essential tasks. Boost frequencies on the 13900K/KF have been heavily upgraded from the 12900K (and even the KS), with a peak thermal speed boost of 5.8GHz, Turbo 3.0 of 5.7GHz. The cache has also been upgraded to 36MB of L2 cache (compared to 30MB on the 12900K).

The 13700K/KF model will also receive these same improvements, with an identical core count configuration to the 12900K with 8 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. Turbo Boost frequencies top out at 5.4GHz for now. Turbo Velocity Boost frequencies have not been listed by Intel for this specific SKU. O L2 cache has been increased by up to 30 MB — a leap from the 12700K/KF's 5 MB. The 13600K/KF features the least impressive clock speeds, but is still a notable upgrade over the 12600K/KF. Thermal Velocity Boost and Turbo Boost 3.0 frequencies are unknown, however. The official boost clock goes up to 5.1 GHz — so you can expect a turbo clock of 5.2 or 5.3 GHz for the other Intel Turbo Boosting algorithms. The E cores have been doubled from 4 to 8, but the chip still retains its 6 P cores. However, the 13600K/KF core count alone is a significant upgrade from the 12600K/KF/6+4 configuration. s. The cache has also been increased by 4MB to 24MB over the previous generation.