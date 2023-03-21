Raptor Lake Refresh: the release date of the new Intel processors is becoming clearer

Only a few more months to wait before the launch of the Intel Raptor Lake Refresh. Those who promise optimized performance for the most demanding tasks and better energy efficiency should point the tip of their noses for the third quarter of 2023.

desktop processors Intel Raptor Lake are expected to release a new version soon. The Intel Raptor Lake Refresh constitute a 13th gen update CPUs launched last year. Intel Raptor Lake Refresh processors should offer processing power even higher than their predecessor, which will make them particularly suitable for the most demanding tasks. Moreover, they should also be more energy efficient, which is an important factor for environmentally conscious users.

Rumors are circulating about thethe launch date of the new Intel Raptor Lake Refresh processors, which promise nice improvements in terms of speed and performance. According to a leaked roadmap, it appears that these processors are available from August 2023.

Optimized performance with new Intel Raptor Lake Refresh processors

The new version of Intel Raptor Lake processors will continue to use Intel 7 burning nodes with minor optimizations such as faster clocks and compatibility with existing LGA 1700/1800 motherboards. Although rumors are circulating about possible improvements in multi-threading performance and large cache pools, there is no official confirmation yet.

To know : Intel promises the next 3nm processors will arrive as soon as 2024

The Intel Raptor Lake Refresh line of processors will include 35W, 65W and 125W SKUs to meet the needs of the general public. These Intel processors are only an interim solution until the arrival of the true next-gen parts such as Intel Meteor Lake-S or Arrow Lake processors.

Intel Meteor Lake-S and ArrowLake processors are set to revolutionize the desktop PC market with improved performance that will provide consumers with an exceptional experience. These processors will provide stable and efficient cooling thanks to the Digital Voltage Regulator (DLVR). All information about the processor will be announced during the Vision Event organized by Intel which will take place on May 9, 2023.