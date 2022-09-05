Raptor Lake CPUs Final Specs

- Advertisement -

In just over three weeks, the long-awaited presentation of Lake will take place, the thirteenth generation of Intel Core. During the last few months we have been learning about test results of some of the most important chips of this generation, such as the Core i9-13900K, Core i5-13600K and Core i7-13700K. In addition, more recently, all the integrated models that we expect from this new generation have been leaked.

14 SKUs ranging from the Intel Core i9-13900K, with its 24 cores (8/16) and 32 threads, to the Intel Core i3-13100 with its four performance cores and thus a total of eight threads. By families, there will be four Core i9 chips, another four that will make up the Core i7 level, five encapsulations grouped in Core i5 and a single processor with the name Core i3.

And if you were waiting for more information about Raptor Lake, we have good news, and that is that WccfTech has done with much of the specifications of many of the SKUs of the thirteenth generation. Let’s see them in groups:

Intel Core Raptor Lake with iGPU

We start with the main chipsets of this new generation which, as a common denominator, include the A780h iGPU (except the Core i5-13400, which integrates the A782h), a graphics adapter with 32 execution units and operating frequencies ranging between 1.55 and 1.65 gigahertz, depending on the specific integrated model. The iGPU A782h, for its part, integrates 24 execution units and its speed is 1.55 gigahertz. The iGPU will allow overclocking at 13900K, 13700K and 13600K.

As expected, the top of the range, the Intel Core i9-13900K, promises to offer spectacular performance, with its 24 cores (8 performance and 16 efficiency) and 32 threads. It will reach a Turbo frequency in all Raptor Cove cores of 5.50 gigahertz, while the Gracemont Turbo will scale up to 4.30 GHz. The performance peak will be marked by up to two cores with a maximum frequency of 5.80 gigahertz.

Intel Core Raptor Lake without iGPU

Let’s go now with the integrated Intel Core 13 of the KF and F families that do not integrate iGPU. As you can see by reviewing its specifications, we find practically identical options to those we have seen in the previous section. The main differences are the absence of iGPU, as we have already indicated before, and also that, in this case, the processors do not have support for ECC RAM memory, something that we did find in the previous group, except in the Core i5-13400 .

Intel Core Raptor Lake with 35 Watt TDP

We finish the review with two CPUs from the T range, in which high performance is sought but always with the focus on efficiency and, therefore, on low consumption, to the point that its base TDP is only 35 watts. In this block we find the i9-13900T with 24 cores (8/16) and a maximum frequency of 5.10 gigahertz in one core, which drops to 4.30 when using the eight of performance that it integrates. For its part, the Intel Core i7-13700T has 16 cores (8/8) at a maximum frequency of 4.90 GHz in one core and 4.20 GHz with all eight at full capacity.

These two chips have the A780h iGPU with a frequency of 1.60 gigahertz, although overclocking is not possible in this case. In addition, they also have RAM memory support with ECC.