Ranking points out that Microsoft was the best managed company in 2022 in the technology sector

The Management Ranking 250, a listing that evaluates the management of the largest companies in the world, pointed out that the Microsoft remained the best company administered in the year 2022 nthe technology sector. According to the ranking, dreleased last Sunday (11), the apple and IBM appear in the sequence, occupying the 2nd and 3rd place, respectively. The technology sector also suffered a drop in listings in the United States.





In the previous year, the fourth and fifth positions were occupied by companies in the field of technology. However, in 2022, these positions were held by General Motors, in the automotive sector, and Whirlpool, in the home appliance segment. The ranking assessment was based on five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. There were around 900 companies analyzed by the judges.