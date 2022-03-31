Tech News

RankCaddy, a new tool for SEO professionals

By: Brian Adam

It is important to maintain a website always thinking about its usability and readability, loading speed and good content, but there are many other variables that affect its position in the Google search engine, and SEO professionals need to monitor them to check. they are always in good condition.

There are many applications and platform extensions designed to make life easier for SEO, and today a new one has been born that offers quite a few features.

This is RankCaddy, a web tool that allows graphical tracking by tags and keywords, conflict detection, opportunities and more.

These are its main characteristics:

– Google Organic & Local Rankings: Track rankings, even for organic rankings.
– Metrics and opportunities.
– Flexible graphs for detailed information, to see single and multiple keywords to detect problems and trends.
– Page conflict detection and analysis (cannibalization)
– Filters of conflict problems.
– Features to increase clicks
– Combined data from Google Analytics and Google Search Console
– Easy visualization of data and opportunities, with quick insights, not huge spreadsheets.
– Access to all keyword data per page thanks to combined data integrations.
– Add tasks to investigate later
– Team collaboration
– Flexible alerts to get the ranking updates that matter.

Among the alerts it is possible to configure things like the terms that are in the first 5 pages of Google and have gone up 1 or more pages in the last day, for example.

The platform has a free trial plan for up to 250 keywords, so if your website is small, it is a good opportunity to take a step forward in this complex SEO world.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

