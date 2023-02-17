5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsRakuten Viber Adds Storage-Saving Feature Into the Chat App

Rakuten Viber Adds Storage-Saving Feature Into the Chat App

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
viber1.jpg
viber1.jpg
- Advertisement -

The Rakuten Viber chat app is adding a new feature to help downsize the app’s size, especially for people that use the app on phone’s with limited storage space. The app is providing faster access to deleting photos, videos and other media from conversations while preserving the chat history.

The new storage management features, announced Thursday, allows for wiping out media from the entire Viber cache or from specific conversations.

- Advertisement -

The storage management menus will also display how much space each of your chats currently take up, alongside the amount of space that’s available on your phone.

This feature could be particularly helpful for people who are using cheaper phones that have 32GB of space or are holding onto devices with even less available storage.

Meta’s WhatsApp has a similar feature, which also highlights larger attachment sizes that could get the boot. More chat apps could benefit from including these space-conscious features though, especially as declining smartphone sales in 2022 could mean that customers are holding off from upgrading their devices to newer ones with more space.

While Viber isn’t as big as WhatsApp or Apple’s iMessage in the US, the texting app has over one billion active users globally as of March 2020, according to the Statista consumer data portal.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -


Now playing:
Watch this:

Android Finally Has an Answer to iMessage Envy



8:43

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Offer alert: realme C30 for R$ 649

O realme C30 officially arrived in Europe in the second half of 2022...
Apple

Safe trails: Strava will show images with recommended route conditions

Strava is one of the most complete social platforms for athletes that exist and...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.