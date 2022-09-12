Raja Koduri confirms that the Intel Arc A770 is almost ready for launch

- Advertisement -

The head of ’s GPU division, Raja , has put an end to the most catastrophic rumors that the company was going to cancel the launch of the Intel Arc Alchemist. In a tweet that the executive published just yesterday we could see a photo of the Intel Arc A770 and a very clear message that said that it was being validated in a Toronto laboratory as “preparation for launch”.

This suggests that the Intel Arc A770 could be just around the corner, and that its launch could take place before the arrival of the new generation of NVIDIA and AMD. Frankly, I think if this came to pass it would be good news for the chip giant as it would have a bit more leeway to position its Arc Alchemist series in the market. However, keep in mind that we still do not have a specific release date, with all that this implies.

- Advertisement -

As a curious note, Raja Koduri also took the opportunity to answer a comment that asked about the rumors that Intel had decided to cancel the Arc Alchemist graphics cards after two generations. The truth is that this question is normal, because in the end we have been seeing very crazy rumors and leaks about the future of Intel’s general consumer graphics division. Koduri was very clear, he said that these rumors do not help his team to work hard to bring these graphics products to market, and he said something interesting: “Who do these rumors help?”

To leave no doubt and avoid misunderstandings, he closed by saying: «we are still in the first generation and we do have more obstacles to overcome than expected, but we persist«. They are not going to throw in the towel, so talking about cancellation or listening to the rumors that point to it makes very little sense, at least for now.

We still do not have a definitive release date for the Intel Arc Alchemist. Some claim that they will arrive before the end of the summer, but due to the dates in which we find ourselves, this means that their arrival should take place within a maximum period of ten days from today. As I have already told you on previous occasions, the fact that Intel launches a generation of graphics cards is good for everyone, since in the end it means more competition and this is very beneficial because it implies better products at more interesting prices.

Bumped into this beauty in Toronto volume validation lab.. getting ready for launch! pic.twitter.com/HReEfz1d2b — Raja Koduri (Bali Makaradhwaja) (@RajaXg) September 11, 2022