Rainbow Six Mobile: closed alpha is coming, but only in some territories

Rainbow Six Mobile closed alpha will arrive on iOS and Android in a few days, precisely on May 3, but it will only be destined for a few lucky players residents of the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The first test version of Ubisoft’s new Tactical First Person Shooter will focus on key game mechanics allowing players to test in preview up to 16 operators facing each other in two ways on two maps. Then confirmed the possibility of creating a list of friends to team up with.

Announced a few weeks ago, Rainbow Six Mobile, for the uninitiated, will be distributed in a free to play version and will guarantee a tactical experience with 5vs5 PvP encounters in the main mode: Attackers vs Defenders. In this mode, the Attackers will have exploration drones to gather intelligence and strategically break through destructible walls, ceilings and floors, while the Defenders will have to barricade all entrances and use spy cameras and traps to secure their location.

While waiting to find out when it will be possible to test the game also in our country, we invite all interested parties to register on the official website (Link in Source) to stay updated and take part in the next tests.