rain of news at xiaomi: new watch, scooter and headphones

Xiaomi stands out for being one of the most versatile brands on the market and not only has a large number of new mobile phones every year, but also all kinds of essential accessories and wearables that are worth knowing. Now, three interesting novelties are coming to the Xiaomi catalog: new wireless headphones, an all-terrain smartwatch and the new Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra to get anywhere without having to depend on public transport.

Rain of novelties in the Chinese brand with useful and practical accessories for day to day that come to the Xiaomi catalog and that you can now add to the wishlist. Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro New Xiaomi headphones that are committed to a premium and quality design. With a charging case that allows us up to a total of 38 hours of autonomy and with all kinds of options and features to hear music or calls clearly. The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro have an estimated autonomy of nine hours on a single charge but up to 38 hours in total with its case. Also, they can be recharged via wireless charging.

With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and a range of up to ten meters, they offer us the freedom and mobility to connect from wherever we want. With dimensional audio and noise cancellation for calls, it offers the user an audio experience similar to real life thanks to sensors that will detect your movement and adjust the sound accordingly, so you never miss a detail.

In addition, the box of the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro It has all kinds of magnets. so that your headphones are always safe, well fitted and stored without losing them at any time and without the risk of them coming out of the case with movement.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro

There is also a new smart watch, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro. With an elegant and classic design, the Xiaomi smartwatch offers us up to 100 different sports modes to measure our activity in any situation: swimming, ten different types of runs, cycling and much more. It will be able to measure distances, hours of activity, intensity, routes, calories burned and other functions to control your health such as a heart sensor or sleep monitoring.

With a 1.47-inch screen and ultra-narrow bezels, we can enjoy all kinds of designs and spheres. with MIUI Watch OS operating system that gives us access to all kinds of functions and that will allow you to control all the notifications of the mobile phone. With an autonomy of fourteen days on a single charge, the watch will accompany us in any situation and is resistant to water.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra

Xiaomi also launches a new electric scooter with aluminum body and weighing 25 kilograms. A scooter with a Bluetooth connection that we can control from the brand’s application and that will allow us to get anywhere thanks to a smooth and safe ride achieved with its double suspension, the first of the brand to use this technology and that will allow us to drive comfortable way.

Better visibility and stability even on uneven surfaces and less chance of punctures or problems in the wheels, which have self-sealing. Xiaomi’s new scooter offers safety and comfort, but the new S+ mode will also allow us speed thanks to faster acceleration that adds to the improvements in power and autonomy of this new brand vehicle.

With a range of about 70 kilometers and a charge of approximately six hours, the scooter supports up to 120 kilograms and is designed with a large base to stand that will allow us to feel comfortable. And if you want to take it anywhere, we can fold it up and carry it with you without any problems.