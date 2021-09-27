Rain, ocean, stream … how to activate the new ‘background sounds’ on your iPhone

iOS 15 is now available and now it’s time to start looking for curious features that nobody had announced before, but that Apple has included as an improvement over previous versions. And it goes without saying how much technology companies are (now) worrying about wellness, inviting their users to disconnect from technology or relax with it from the rush of life today. And if there is a resource that relaxes our pulsations and makes us rest a little, it is the use of those ASMR sounds, which come to mean something like “Autonomous Meridian Sensory Response” in Spanish. In short, these are psychological and physical audio experiences that manage to relax and change our spirits in just a few minutes. That, at least, is what those who have become fond of them say. The iPhone helps you relax So those ASMR sounds have arrived on your smartphone thanks to iOS 15, in the way you least could imagine: through the “Speaker” tool. Yes, that icon that you have in the control center, which is shaped like an ear and that until now allowed you to do things like listen to sound sources from a distance thanks to the use of Airpods or headphones. Well, after the update it has added those “Background sounds” with several configuration alternatives. Imagine that you are going on a bus and you want to close your eyes for a while to relax. Well, you just have to click on that ear icon to open it in full screen. Now you will see that new section of “Background sounds” and a menu with several options will appear. These are the different types of ASMR audios that we can start up, so we choose one and also its volume. We put on the helmets and we can start experimenting. It goes without saying that in the case of iOS 15 we will only have those six types of sounds available but if you are fond of ASMR experiences, remember that you have a good catalog of applications in the App Store and, also, on websites that allow you to play live a huge number of acoustic stages with which to try to regain tranquility every day. Anyway, that we have this window to escape into our own iPhone is a detail that many of us are going to appreciate every day. >