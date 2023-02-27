RadioGPT, the world’s first AI-powered radio

A media company from Ohio, United States, has launched the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) powered radio station. RadioGPT is a system that uses AI technology to create localized content for radio stations. The system scans Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more than 250,000 other news and information sources to identify the most relevant topics in a local market.

RadioGPT uses GPT-3 technology to produce scripts for the radio and AI voices to turn those scripts into compelling audio content. Radio stations can choose from a variety of AI voices for solo, duet or trio shows. It is even possible to train the AI ​​to sound like the existing voices of the station’s announcers.

The system can also generate social media posts, blogs and other content for digital platforms related to on-air content in real time. This allows radio stations to take the content and publish it on demand immediately.

Daniel Anstandig, CEO of Futurimedia, said that GPT-3’s technology allows radio stations to easily localize their on-air content and opens up new resources for them to tap into their unique local advantages.

Does this have a future?

While the AI ​​technology behind RadioGPT is impressive, many wonder if human radio hosts could be replaced in the future. Even though AI can create scripts and turn them into compelling audio, it still can’t replicate the human connection and emotional resonance that a radio host can provide.

Remember that many listeners tune in to radio shows specifically to hear the perspectives and personalities of their favorite hosts, which cannot be replicated by AI.

AI technology certainly has the potential to play an important role in supporting and improving the work of human radio hosts, but it is unlikely to replace them entirely. Instead, AI can be used as a tool to improve the efficiency and reach of radio stations and to provide a more personalized listening experience for listeners, so I doubt that something like this will ever be as successful as they claim.

Link: futurimedia.com/radiogpt