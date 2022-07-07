Radio waves from space can be used to probe hidden matter around other galaxies

Electromagnetic discharges are generated in outer space, which are true radio signals, whose origin is usually in remote parts of the cosmos.

Recent research revealed that this information can be used to study the pools of gas that invisibly surround neighboring galaxies.

[mb_related_posts1]

Space radio waves and their usefulness to study the gases of the cosmos

In 2007, the so-called fast radio bursts or FRBs, as an abbreviation of their name in English, were discovered. These are pulses of radio waves, arising from discharges of electromagnetic radiation, whose origin takes place thousands or millions of light years. After the discovery of the first FRB, hundreds of similar finds of this nature followed.

The next milestone with these fast radio bursts came in 2020, when two instruments of American and Canadian origin, Caltech’s STARE2 (Survey for Transient Astronomical Radio Emission 2) and CHIME (Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment), respectively, detected a massive FRB that exploded in our own galaxy, the Milky Way. Thanks to the results of previous studies, the theory that the energetic events probably originate in dead magnetized stars called magnetars could be confirmed against this event.

As more FRBs are detected, researchers have raised questions about how this information can be used to analyze gas found in space after explosions originating in the cosmos. In particular, the idea of ​​using FRBs to probe halos of diffuse gas surrounding galaxies is raised, since as these radio pulses travel towards Earth, the gas surrounding the galaxies is expected to slow down the waves and scatter radio frequencies.

in a new study, researchers associated with STARE2 and CHIME, observed a sample of 474 distant FRBs, using the second indicated instrument. This translates as the discovery of the largest number of FRBs recorded to date, the discovery of which served to show that the subset of two dozen FRBs that passed through galactic halos slowed down more than those that did not.

Liam Connor, a postdoctoral research associate in astronomy at Tolman and lead author of the study, noted that this research “shows that FRBs can act as spikes for all the matter between our radio telescopes and the source of the radio waves”. “We have used fast radio bursts to shine a light through the halos of galaxies near the Milky Way and measure their hidden material.”added the researcher, who works with Caltech assistant professor of astronomy and study co-author Vikram Ravi.

Among the findings of this study, it was also reported that more matter was found than expected, approximately twice as much gas as anticipated by theoretical models.

The merit of this research is that, although all galaxies are surrounded and fed by pools of gas, these are very thin and difficult to detect. “These gaseous deposits are huge. If the human eye could see the spherical halo that surrounds the nearby Andromeda galaxy, the halo would appear a thousand times larger than the moon.”Connor added.

“This is just the beginning”commented Ravi, in an interview with his house of studies. “As we discover more FRBs, our techniques can be applied to study individual halos of different sizes and in different environments, addressing the unsolved problem of how matter is distributed in the universe.”added the scientist.

This new mechanism for addressing FRBs will allow astronomers to measure the total amount of gaseous material in the halos of galaxies, helping to graphically define how these large ensembles of bodies expand and evolve over time in outer space. .