Radeon RX 7900: scalpers grabbed the first arrivals, what a surprise…

There are already almost no Radeon RX 7900 left! It’s a bit because of the usual suspects: the scalpers. AMD has, it seems, foreseen the blow. A new arrival of GPUs should land on our shelves shortly.

As soon as you leave, as soon as you scalp! Before the launch of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, effective since yesterday, AMD had announced that merchant stocks would be well supplied. Theoretically, therefore, there will be something for everyone. The online appearance of graphics cards has indeed given rise to a rush towards GPUs, and unfortunately, there are already no more, or very few. Those responsible for this organized shortage are always the same: scalpers, who buy the first deliveries of components in very large numbers to resell them at a higher price.

According to Digital Trends, it only took a few minutes for the virtual shelves to be emptied of their content. Impossible to find any GPU, either on the founder’s website or in online stores. This is good news for AMD: the launch of the Radeon RTX 7900 is already a success. It’s less encouraging if you were planning to get an affordable graphics card: scalpers, again, have grabbed the first units available. And of course, they want to profit from their war chest by reselling them for much more than the recommended price. Some of them seek to make profits ranging from 67% to 80%.

Scalpers want to play with the law of supply and demand, but AMD will flood the market with new GPUs

A search on a French site selling private individuals leads us to someone offering an XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX for 1700 €, whereas its price should, a priori, not exceed 1400 €. AMD plans to put more than 200,000 cards on the market before the start of 2023. Not sure, therefore, that the scalpers will achieve their ends. It is urgent to wait if you were planning to buy AMD’s GPU.

The first trends show that gamers buy RX 7900 XTX rather than RX 7900 XT. The phenomenon is identical to that observed with the GeForce RTX 4090: people prefer to buy products that are a little more expensive, but more efficient.