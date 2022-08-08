Radeon RX 7000 promises more power… in exchange for more consumption

- Advertisement -

The next generation of graphics from NVIDIA and AMD Radeon to provide a significant improvement in performance (if the forecasts are true), but in for significantly increasing energy . This obviously collides with increasingly prohibitive energy prices, so we’ll see if it pays off for companies to follow this strategy.

Last month we reported an NVIDIA AD102 chip, belonging to the Ada Lovelace generation, with a consumption of between 600 and 800 watts. The fact that the chip was mentioned and not the graphics card left the door open for it to be not the RTX 4090 Ti, but the next generation of the TITAN line. It seems AMD would have chosen to follow a similar path with its future RX 7000, which will be based on the RDNA 3 graphics architecture.

According to the YouTube channel RedGamingTech, the team responsible for Radeon would have increased the Total Graphics (TGP) of the high-end Navi 31 chip from 375 to 405 watts, which represents an increase of 8%. But seeing the context in which we live, the AMD graphics division would have another more efficient SKU ready with a TGP of 375 watts.

On the other hand, RedGamingTech has published what would be the specifications of the presumed flagship SKU of the future generation of Radeon, which would have 84 compute units (CUs) or 42 workgroup processors (WGPs) and its name points to be 7950 XT instead of 7900XT. This information collides with others that mentioned 60 WPG or 120 CU, but even so a notable evolution is expected thanks to the fact that, at least in some models, the number of SIMD32 for each computing unit will rise from two to four.

The memory subsystem is another promising point of RX 7000. Thanks to an alleged deep review, V-cache would be added to the cocktail of technologies for increase the amount of Infinity Cache from 128 to 384 megabytesan improvement that would be triple in quantitative terms if fulfilled.

The improvements that Radeon’s RX 7000 line would introduce, if true, would result in that generation’s top-of-the-range graphics card doubling the performance offered by the RX 6950 XT. But you know, with these songs, as long as there is no release and many benchmarks to compare, it is better to take all these data with tweezers.

If AMD manages to comply with its roadmap, the RX 7000 graphics should start to see the light from the fourth quarter of 2022. NVIDIA is also around, but the green giant seems that it would only launch the RTX 4090 for this year , its Ti variant or both, to later roll out the rest of the Ada Lovelace catalog during the course of 2023.