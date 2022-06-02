Radeon RX 6700, an improved version of the PS5 GPU that will arrive on June 9

AMD is finalizing the launch of the Radeon RX 6700, a mid-range graphics card that could arrive on June 9 and that, as we have told you in the title, it will be an improved version of the GPU that PS5 uses.

Comparisons are odious, but in this case necessary. Let’s see the possible specifications of the Radeon RX 6700 and those of the PS5 GPU to better understand why we consider the former as an improved version of the latter.

It is important that you also keep in mind that, in addition to the differences that can be seen with the naked eye, you have to remember that the PS5 GPU shares package with CPUand which uses a unified memory systemwhile the Radeon RX 6700 does not have the first limitation and has its own memory subsystem, independent of the PC’s RAM memory system.

Radeon RX 6700 Specifications

Navi 22 XL graphics core manufactured in 7nm with 17.2 billion transistors.

Its encapsulation occupies an area of ​​336 square mm.

36 computing units.

2,304 shaders at 2,495 MHz.

144 texturing units.

64 raster units.

36 cores to accelerate ray tracing.

160 bit bus.

10 GB of GDDR6 memory at 16 GHz.

80MB infinite cache.

Power at FP32: 11.49 TFLOPs.

200 watt TBP.

Possible price: around 500-550 euros.

PS5 GPU Specifications

Oberon graphics core manufactured in 7nm process.

It shares a package with a Zen 2 CPU. Both are integrated into a package that occupies 308 square mm.

Sony has not confirmed it, but everything seems to indicate that the PS5 APU adds 10.3 billion transistors.

36 computing units.

2,304 shaders at 2,233 MHz.

144 texturing units.

64 raster units.

36 cores to accelerate ray tracing.

Unified 256-bit bus.

16 GB of 14 GHz GDDR6 unified memory, used for system and graphics.

It lacks infinite cache.

Power in FP32: 10.29 TFLOPs.

180 Watt TDP shared with the CPU.

The differences are very clear, the Radeon RX 6700 not only is more powerfulalso presents a construction more balanced thanks to the integration of 80 MB of infinite cachewhich allow it to better withstand the type in 1080p and 1440p resolutions, and has the advantage of having its own TBP of 200 watts.

That would be precisely the level at which the Radeon RX 6700 would be directed, users who play in 1080p or 1440p, although I think that the price that has been rumored it is too high for what it offersIn fact, it would end up stepping on the Radeon RX 6700 XT, which is more powerful. This model should position itself in the range of 450-500 euros, at most. In terms of performance, it should be more or less at the level of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in rasterization, and below that in ray tracing.