Radeon RX 6600 performance and specs: Slightly lower than RTX 3060

About a couple of weeks ago we saw the possible specifications of the Radeon RX 6600 in a leak, and we also got to know its supposed launch date, the October 13. The source of the news was, at that time Videocardz, and said medium claimed to have received information under embargo that, for one reason or another, it decided to filter.

Today they have been able to expand that information, and it has not only confirmed the final specifications of the Radeon RX 6600, but also has published performance data of said graphics card vs. NVIDIA RTX 2o60 and RTX 3060. Before going to see the results, let’s review those specifications:

Navi 23 XL core at 7 nm.

RDNA architecture 2.

1,792 shaders at 2,044 MHz-2,491 MHz, normal and turbo mode.

28 units to speed up ray tracing.

112 texturing units.

64 raster units.

128-bit bus.

32MB infinite cache.

4GB-8GB of GDDR6 at 16GHz.

As we can see in the attached image, which compares the specifications of the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6700 XT, Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600, the latter fully positioned in what we can consider as the mid-range, and has a direct rival to the RTX 3060.

How does the Radeon RX 6600 perform? Better than expected, really

Due to the specification cut that the Radeon RX 6600 would bring compared to the Radeon RX 6600 XT, it was clear that its performance was going to be below the RTX 3060, And effectively it has been like that, although I have to admit that his average performance has exceeded my expectations, since he believed that the difference was going to be more marked.

In rasterization, with all the games we see in the table set to 1080p and high quality, and the SAM and Resizable BAR technologies activated, the Radeon RX 6600 achieves a tie with the RTX 3060 in the first block of games, and yields 5% less in the second block. When we activate ray tracing, the differences are much more marked. On average, the Radeon RX 6600 performs 13% less than the RTX 3060, although it manages to outperform it in F1 2021.

We must bear in mind that these tests come from the analysis guide that AMD has provided to certain media, and that therefore the results published by independent media could vary to a greater or lesser extent, in fact, it would be normal, since something as simple as running a performance test on a different map or scenario can return very different data.

The Radeon RX 6600 is going to be a graphics card designed to give the best of itself in 1080p resolution. This does not mean that it will not be able to move current games in 1440p, in fact seeing this first batch of results I am clear that it will be able to do it without problems, but we must be clear that due to its bus and memory configuration (128 bits and GDDR6 at 16 GHz), since it only has 32 MB of infinite cache, its performance when going from 1080p should be significantly reduced, as it has already happened with the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

On the other hand, it is also important to remember that the Radeon RX 6600 will adopt the same PCIE Gen4 x8 interface from its bigger sister, the Radeon RX 6600 XT, which means that when we use it in a slot limited to PCIE Gen3, it could suffer a performance penalty on specific titles. In my review of the Radeon RX 6600 XT I was able to confirm this problem, and while it is true that, on average, it is not serious, its impact on some titles is considerable.

We do not have information on the sale price, but logic leads me to think that AMD will place the Radeon RX 6600 in the range of 300-330 euros, approximately. You may choose to launch the model with 8 GB at a recommended price of 330 euros, and that the version with 4 GB arrives for 299 euros. However, keep in mind that we are talking about recommended sales prices, and that in the end, inflation and speculation could trigger those figures and even double them.