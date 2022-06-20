Radeon RX 6000 price drops below MSRP

Finally, it’s time to buy a dedicated graphics card at a “reasonable” price… Or at least the one set by the manufacturer itself and not the insane prices we’ve suffered in the last two years. Thus, the price of the Radeon RX 6000, the latest generation of AMD, has fallen below the MSRP in Europe.

The trend already indicated it and in recent months we have been seeing how the real sale price has approached that suggested by the manufacturer for the retail channel. From a time of worrying scarcity, we have gone to graphics cards piling up in stores, which can be a problem for the launch of new generations. In any case, it was vital that prices were reduced and this is the great novelty that 3DCenter serves us by analyzing data from large European retailers such as Mindfactory, Caseking, Computeruniverse and others.

Radeon RX 6000 desktop graphics cards with RDNA2 architecture are already a 8% below MSRP when just six months ago they were 83% higher. The NVIDIA RTX 30 are still 2% above the manufacturer’s recommendation, but everything will work. The trend is stubborn and they will have to go down in the coming weeks. That is why we bet.

Path and more information | 3D Center