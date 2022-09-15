Radeon RTX 7000: AMD Says “Bigger Is Not Necessarily Best”

AMD and Nvidia are fighting an endless battle. While Nvidia is to present its new generation of graphics cards in the coming days, it is through social networks that its competitor comes to taunt the founder, just to steal the spotlight.

Radeon-RTX-7000-AMD-Says- -Is-Not- -Best.jpg"> Radeon-RTX-7000-AMD-Says- -Is-Not- -Best.jpg">

“Bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better”, bigger is not necessarily better. It is with this five-word tweet that Sasa Marinkovic, Marketing Director of the Gaming division of AMD has revived speculation regarding the new range of high-end graphics cards from the American semiconductor manufacturer.

For gamers most up to date with graphics card news, this message can only be a spade directly addressed to Nvidia. Leaks regarding the specifications and performance of the GeForce RTX 4090, the new ultra high-end card of the other founder of Santa Clara show us that Nvidia’s new graphics cards are expected to sport oversized cooling slots.

Will the Radeon RX 7000s be smaller and more powerful than the RTX 4090s?

- Advertisement -

A recently published benchmark suggests that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will be a powerhouse. With a announced consumption of 600 W, the beast would require cooling accordingly, this is what the recently published photos seem to confirm. Should we deduce that AMD’s high-end graphics card, the Radeon RX 7000, will be less bulky? We cannot be sure, especially since Me Marinkovic, in his tweet, may have simply wanted to talk about the integrated circuit of the graphics card. The RDNA 3 architecture is innovative in the sense that Nvidia inaugurates a new way to assemble your GPUs.

The latest rumors regarding the Navi 31, 32 and 33 architectures claim that these will be engraved in 5 or 6nm. They will measure 533mm2, 425mm2 and 208mm2 respectively (graphics chip and controllers included). The Navi 31 chip, for example, would be either 5nm or 6nm. It would be equipped with a GCD (a Graphics Complex Die, the graphics chip) of only 350 mm2 and 6 separate controllers. The data sheet for the new AMD Radeon RX 7000s is taking shape more and more precisely. However, there remains a major unknown concerning the new range of graphics cards from AMD: their release date. We just know that they should be released by the end of the year.