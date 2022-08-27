“Race to success”: the series that joins the romantic comedy and the legal drama has already premiered on Netflix

s starring women have proven the same thing countless times: male lawyers don’t take them seriously just because they’re women. we already saw it in legally blonde or, even, in the new Marvel, She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes. now it comes race to success (PartnerTrack), a story that reviews on the same basis, but places a protagonist with Asian roots at the center and makes us see the world from her experience in a mostly white and male world as well as under enormous family pressure.

“Ingrid Yun, a Korean-American who became the first lawyer in her family, experiences the pressure to stand out at the prestigious (and old-fashioned) law firm Parsons Valentine. With the support of her friends, she tackles the challenges of her job so she can break down barriers and become a partner in the firm. But will there be any space left for love among so much ambition?”, This is how the recently released series is summed up in Netflix.

Arden Cho plays Ingrid Yun, a woman of Korean descent who makes her way into the world of law. (Netflix)

The main argument was taken from The PartnerTrackthe novel he wrote Helen Wan drawing inspiration from her own professional journey as a lawyer before becoming a writer . In television fiction, we meet Ingrid Yun, a lawyer of Korean descent who seeks to achieve success as part of a very conservative law firm, although of great renown in Manhattan.

The path to glory will not be easy and, prior to that, she will have to become a partner in the law firm; as she deals with prejudice and racist comments in her own work environment. In the process, the protagonist emotionally leans on her friends and unexpectedly finds love. However, the pressure from her parents to be the first great lawyer in her family will continue to be a very heavy backpack.

The mixture of a romantic comedy and legal drama

ingrid yun She’s not just a woman making her way in a man’s world, she’s also a Korean-American dealing with a family that pins their hopes and dreams on her. Her parents were never able to study a profession in her native country and the lawyer values ​​this gift like nothing else in the world, but it is not as easy to relax and free up as other colleagues. Ingrid’s challenge will also be to allow herself to fall madly in love with someone.

race to success features the performances of Arden Cho as Indri Yung Bradley Gibson as Tyler Robinson alexandra turshen as Rachel Friedman Rob Heaps as Nick Laren, Matthew Rauch as Marty Adler, Nolan Gerard Funk as Dan Fallon, Dominic Sherwood as Jeff Murphy, and Roby Attal as Justin. Also joining the cast are recurring stars Lena Ahn, Desmond Chiam and Tehmina Sunny.

The newly released fiction combines scenes of the rom-com type with legal drama situations. (Netflix)

The adaptation of the novel was brought to the streaming by Georgia Leewho is listed as showrunner, screenwriter and executive producer. Kim Shumway was also involved in creating the script; and directing the season fell to Julie Anne Robinson, Tanya Wexler, Adam Brooks, Lily Mariye and Kevin Berlandi. Furthermore, the author Helen Wan served as a consultant for the project.

The ten episodes of race to success are available to view from August 26 at Netflix.

