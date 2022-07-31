“Race to Success”: A Lawyer Sets Out to Go Far in Trailer for New Legal Drama

Throughout 10 episodes, race to (PartnerTrack) promises to adapt in detail the book of the same name by the writer Helen Wan. The series is coming soon Netflix and we already have a first official trailer that lets us see the actress Arden Cho in the role of Ingrid Yun, an American of Korean origin who will seek to stand out with great effort in a law firm and be considered as a future partner.

Remember Kim Wexler in the early seasons of Better Call Saul? The story goes a bit like this. “Ingrid Yun, a Korean-American who became the first lawyer in her family, experiences the pressure to stand out at the prestigious (and old-fashioned) law firm Parsons Valentine. With the support of her friends, she tackles the challenges of her job so she can break down barriers and become a partner in the firm. But will there be any room for love among so much ambition? ”, Holds the official synopsis.

Arden Cho stars in “Race to Success” as attorney Ingrid Yun. (Netflix)

A lawyer dealing with racism and family expectations

Although the plot is very similar to the s that we have seen before on the small screen, this fiction also presents us with a protagonist who seeks to make her family proud. She is part of the first generation born in the US within her blood environment to come from South Koreary, therefore, she is also the only one to have attended law school to become a successful lawyer.

race to success You will closely follow the trials and tribunals that Ingrid attends to gain experience in the field as part of Parsons Valentine, a firm built on the foundations of old school law in Manhattan. To achieve her dreams, the protagonist will not only have to deal with a male majority, but with old-fashioned expressions to refer to race and inclusion in modern times.

The first season of the legal drama will consist of 10 episodes. (Netflix)

But that is not all in the life of this defender in her day to day, since her romantic facet will also face some changes. She begins dating one of New York’s most eligible bachelors, while a past romance returns in the form of a new co-worker. Between family expectations and the desire to stand out in the midst of structural racism and sexism, she will have much to think about beyond what her heart chooses.

The cast of the legal drama is made up of Adren Cho, Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps, Nolan Gerard Funk, Matthew Rauch Y Roby Attal. The adaptation of the story for TV was developed by Georgia Lee, who was also in charge of directing the chapters together with Sarah Goldfinger (also credited as executive producer).

“Race to Success” is based on the novel “The Partner Track” written by Helen Wan. (Netflix)

the season of race to success will be available in Netflix from August 26.

: