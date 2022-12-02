RA/VR headset operating system is called rxOS

According to the medium Bloomberg, the Cupertino company would already have the name of the operating system called rxOS ready for the new mixed reality device, the RA/RV Headset. This would be an update to the original name that had previously been shared as “RealityOS” or “rOS” and that Apple had already thought of in advance.

rxOS will be the official name for the operating system?

Everything seems to indicate that this name change for the operating system has been planned for a short time. Since it apparently arose from preparing the launch of the RA / VR headset, which will arrive next year. mMany comments had already filled the community about the device having its own operating system integrated. This is based on the idea that the other devices also have an original one such as Apple TV, Apple Watch, among others, likewise it would also have its own App Store.

The meaning behind “XR” would be extended reality. This would be a clear reference to the fact that the device will handle both augmented and virtual reality. This is something that many in the community were already clear about, since Apple’s headset develops a “mixed reality” job, being somewhat similar to Microsoft’s HoloLens. The capacity of the headset would be to be able to reproduce augmented and virtual reality.

As its name indicates, augmented reality is based on increasing objects in the real world even further. So virtual reality is based on a digital experience for the user.

Previously, some rumors pointed to the addition of new applications. Indeed there will be versions of apps like Maps and Messages, having new designs better adapted to the AR/VR experience. To help increase matching third-party apps with this mixed reality experience, Apple is working on a software development kit.

It was also revealed that the company had an internal codename “rOS” for the headset’s operating system. At least this happened during the development process,Although Bloomberg also points out that xrOS is a more personalized name and with which you can stand out more.

Bloomberg confirmed this name change from unconfirmed sources. In addition, it also reveals that there is already a registration of rxOS by shell companies in multiple countries, being a common move by Apple not to reveal the name. Although there is no clear evidence of the departure date either, but it is expected to be for the first half of 2023.