Quit programs on macOS

I switched from Windows to macOS and I’ve already learned that the counterpart to Task Manager is called Force Quit and it’s in the Apple menu at the top left. If a program really hangs, I can shoot it down. But some programs, especially those that work in the background, don’t show up in the Force Quit list. How do I stop the in case of problems? Or do I always have to restart the computer?

All programs, including those running in the background, appear in the utility called Activity Monitor; this is the real equivalent of the Task Manager in Windows. In the long list you can search for names in the top right, select one or more applications and exit with the stop sign in the top bar. Then you will be asked if you want to give the application time to stop or hard stall it. However, data loss cannot be ruled out in the latter case.