Quidditch Champions: Harry Potter multiplayer game announced for consoles and PC

Warner Bros. Games announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for PC and consoles, but did not specify which ones.
According to a brief description on the official website, the game will feature fast-paced competitive multiplayer inspired by the wizarding world’s most iconic sport, Quidditch.
The game is described as a complete, self-contained Quidditch experience where players will be able to adventure with their friends in competitive multiplayer matches.
It will allow players to create and customize their Quidditch players. It will require an internet connection, whether playing alone or with an online team.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has been in development for years at Unbroken Studios, which currently assists in the development of the console version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers and Seekers! Entries for the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Game Trial are now live! Sign up at https://t.co/1wmi262X90. #QuidditchChampions pic.twitter.com/9D8xqSbQn6
— Warner Play (@WarnerPlayBR) April 17, 2023
The studio has around 100 employees and is responsible for games like the mobile multiplayer Fantastic Plastic Squad and the PC battle royale Fractured Lands.
Warner will be testing a limited number of players to experience Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions on 21st and 22nd April. To register, click here.
Like Hogwarts Legacy, the new game will also be published by Warner’s Portkey Games. Unfortunately, a release date for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has not been released.
In May, after several delays, Hogwarts Legacy will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Already at the end of July, it will arrive on Nintendo Switch.