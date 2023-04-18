Quidditch Champions: Harry Potter multiplayer game announced for consoles and PC

Warner Bros. Games announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for PC and consoles, but did not specify which ones. According to a brief description on the official website, the game will feature fast-paced competitive multiplayer inspired by the wizarding world’s most iconic sport, Quidditch.

The game is described as a complete, self-contained Quidditch experience where players will be able to adventure with their friends in competitive multiplayer matches. It will allow players to create and customize their Quidditch players. It will require an internet connection, whether playing alone or with an online team. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has been in development for years at Unbroken Studios, which currently assists in the development of the console version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers and Seekers! Entries for the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Game Trial are now live! Sign up at https://t.co/1wmi262X90. #QuidditchChampions pic.twitter.com/9D8xqSbQn6 — Warner Play (@WarnerPlayBR) April 17, 2023