Quick Bookmark Cleaner, the easiest way to clean your bookmarks in Chrome

Bookmarks have been with us for a long time in browsers and their function is that we can save websites that interest us. Best of all, in solutions like Chrome, we can have a bookmark bar with all the shortcuts. However, sometimes we can save many and some may stop working. Therefore, we will show you a very easy way to clean your bookmarks in Chrome.

To do this, we will take advantage of the functions of an extension called Quick Bookmark Cleaner that will help us in this work.

Clean your Chrome bookmarks in seconds

Many users are browsing the Internet and when they do not want to lose the address of a website, they store it in their bookmarks. Later, they have the possibility of accessing the page again by unfolding them and clicking on the marker in question. However, as we mentioned before, it may happen that the page is out of service. To solve this matter and know which ones work and which ones don’t, we can use Quick Bookmark Cleaner.

The extension carries out a scan of all your bookmarks to know their status and later shows them to us so that we can take some actions. The idea is that we can clean Chrome bookmarks quickly without having to review them one by one.

Once you install the extension in your browser, you must click on the icon to activate it. This will display a menu with the “Start” button to begin scanning the markers. The process will take a few seconds and at the end it will show a series of categories that are all the status recognized by the extension. Thus, you will find sections such as Server Error, Invalid URL, Timeout and also Ok. This last state reflects that the site referenced by the bookmark is still active.

In that sense, you will only have to go to the categories that refer to the fact that the site has problems and eliminate them all with a single click. So you will have your bookmarks bar clean and updated in a matter of seconds.

