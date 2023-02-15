Today , White House officials were peppered with questions about the succession of high-altitude objects that the U.S. military has downed starting with what the Biden administration has called a Chinese surveillance balloon on Feb. 4. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a briefing that the administration has not determined who owns the latest three that were discovered as military officials began more closely scrutinizing the skies.

President Biden has no events on his public schedule Monday, but he is expected to tout his legislative record and focus on the economy at upcoming events this week. Also this week, the Republican presidential field is expected to expand with the formal entrance into the 2024 race by Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor. On Wednesday, she will join former president Donald Trump as the only announced major GOP candidates in a field that is expected to grow in the coming months.