Queen Elizabeth II died: four documentaries to learn about her political legacy and family life

Queen II was in a delicate state of health and died on September 8 accompanied by her family. (REUTERS)

Having served the longest reign in the UK, Isabel II left a strong imprint on global culture. as head of the house Windsorin his life he was the subject of several documentary productions that explored his time on the throne, his role in World War II or the family conflicts of his children, the eldest of which, Carlos, has been immediately recognized as the current king. Here are four of the most prominent.

The Royal House of Windsor

The docuseries reviews the last 100 years of British royal family and delves into the facet not open to the public of the Windsor. Led by Isabel, the house has gone through different events over four generations: her coronation and the birth of her children; the crisis derived from the marriage of Carlos and Diana; the complex relationship with his grandchildren. How has royalty managed to overcome the advances of modernity? Here are some of their biggest challenges and a couple of secrets that ensured their survival. can be seen in Netflix.

documentaries-to- - -her.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> “The Royal House of Windsor” covers the last 100 years of the British royal family. (Netflix) documentaries-to- - -her.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth: the invisible queen

This audiovisual research brings together little-known home videos and images of the Queen isabel II. BBC premiered this recent documentary that offers us an intimate look at the stages of a life marked by responsibility since her father, King George VI, died in 1952. In the exclusive material never before revealed, the monarch can be seen in the days of his childhood with his family. In some photos, she appears with the king and in other clips, she is seen next to her rebellious sister, Princess Margaret, walking with her beloved corgi dogs.

- Advertisement -

Isabel: a portrait in parts

The late filmmaker Roger Michell (Notting Hill) offered perhaps the most outstanding and original portrait of Isabel IIsince this work cannot be pigeonholed within the classic documentaries on the British royal family. It is a mixture of images of the queen and anecdotes of the British people to appeal to the humorous side of royalty in the last seven decades. In an ironic way, it analyzes the encounters with citizens, celebrities or political personalities and also their most famous costumes.

The British monarch was also known for her love of horses and was an excellent horseman in her younger years. (Aubrey Hart/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

- Advertisement -

Isabel at 90: a family tribute

Launched in 2016, this documentary production of the BBC is narrated by Prince carlos about his mother’s 90th birthday. Through archive images, she is seen spending moments together with the royal family at events of great importance such as state dinners and tours in other countries, but also in leisure situations in Balmoral and on the beach. Between the public and private image of the queen, the title delves into the most personal and emotional side of the Windsors, who have allowed few displays of affection in public.

: