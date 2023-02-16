‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’s trailer reveals the beginnings of everyone’s favorite queen

Before she was a schmoozing queen with a deciding death glare pinning you as the season’s diamond or disaster, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) was a young girl falling in love.

In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, we’re getting a prequel to the illustrious monarch’s youth, and her scandalous courtship with King George (Corey Mylchreest). The trailer teases appearances of the younger versions of characters like Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), with fiery romance and the pressing weight of a new queen on everyone’s shoulders.

As she falls in love, Queen Charlotte also faces the tide of a societal shift. How does a young teenager become a queen with a legacy that precedes itself? Buckle up for the jubilant jamboree that kick-started it all.