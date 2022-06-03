Quantum computer works at room temperature alongside other classical computers

There are many things about quantum physics that will always be difficult for us to understand, mainly because we are used to school physics, which is based on the force of gravity, magnetism and little else. Everything that comes out of it seems incomprehensible, because we do not accept it naturally.

This is what happens with the particles that are paired regardless of the distance between them, something that will allow in the future to transmit data instantly through quantum entanglement, or to carry out space travel with the blink of an eye, who knows.

And while many of us continue trying to accept hitherto unknown laws, others go further. That is the case with a supercomputing facility in Australia, the first to have an integrated quantum computer.

The magic of what the startup Quantum Brillianc has done is in having the quantum processor running at room temperaturealong with the classic supercomputers at the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Center.

These computers can perform calculations much faster because quantum bits can exist in multiple states at once, but for the information to be reliable, very special conditions must be met. They generally only work at temperatures just above absolute zero, which limits where these quantum computers can be used. To make it work at room temperature, the qubits are not made of superconductors, but of diamond lattices, much less sensitive to thermal vibrations and more resistant to mechanical shocks.



In the image you can see a quantum synthetic diamond.

As they comment in the introductory article:

The project will now be used to develop an engineering and diagnostic solution to operate a quantum computer in an HPC environment, with the teams working to collect and improve data and maintenance cycles, demonstrate classical and quantum co-processing, and integrate the system with Setonix. .

They will use this facility to test hybrid models of quantum and traditional computing, to help scientists better understand these quantum computers and perform calculations that classical computers cannot perform.