Quantum Breakthrough: Perovskite Nanocrystals as a Light Source for Optical Computers

A group of researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has achieved significant progress in the field of optical quantum computing. They have developed a new quantum light source, based on lead halide perovskite nanocrystals.

Quantum computing and photons

In quantum computing, qubits, equivalent to bits in classical computing, are traditionally represented by ultra-cold electrons or atoms. However, the possibility of using photons -particles of light- such as qubits, an option that could be more efficient and cheaper.

The Hong-Ou-Mandel effect

In optical quantum computing, photons must show the Hong-Ou-Mandel effect. This is interference that occurs when two identical photons enter a beam splitter and exit together instead of being separated. This phenomenon is essential for the use of photons in quantum technology.

perovskite nanocrystals

The MIT research team used nanocrystals of CsPbBr3, an inorganic lead halide perovskite composed of cesium (Cs), lead (Pb), and bromine (Br). They found that these nanocrystals demonstrated the Hong-Ou-Mandel effect about 50% of the time, a not perfect but very promising ratio.

Advantages of perovskite nanocrystals

Perovskite nanocrystals have a key advantage: unlike other quantum sources made from pure materials, they can be produced in large quantities using a solution-based method. This quality contributes greatly to its scalabilitythat is, to its ability to increase its production and performance without losing efficiency.

This advance opens the door to a new era of quantum computing, where scalability and efficiency are not obstacles, but inherent attributes. The study is a testament to how innovation and perseverance can lead to scientific discoveries capable of challenging existing paradigms.

More information at Nature Photonics

Merely illustrative image created by WWWhatsnew with Midjourney