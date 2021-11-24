Qualcomm will name its chips with two digits: series and generation

Every year Qualcomm introduces newer and faster smartphone processors used in the latest Android phones.

This year, Qualcomm is turning things around a bit. Although we don’t know all the details of the company’s latest Snapdragon CPU, we do know that it will have a new name: Snapdragon 8 series.

Qualcomm will no longer refer to the chips in smartphones with three numbers (eg Snapdragon 888). Instead, mobile platforms will have a single number for serial and one digit for generation, starting with the next flagship platform, the Snapdragon 8 series.

It has also separated the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands. The latter will be a standalone product, and the Qualcomm name will no longer be seen on logos or graphics.

Qualcomm will use a gold color palette to indicate its highest performing products and remove the 5G brand, adding that “5G will be a given” from now on.

Until now, Qualcomm’s three-digit name was a way to identify the chip in a mobile device. For example, the Snapdragon 800 was referring to the family of chips that are used in high-end devices, and the Snapdragon 400 was referring to entry-level hardware.

The second and third numbers usually refer to the generation and release cycle of the chip: the higher the last two numbers, the more recent the launch will be.

But Qualcomm has gotten closer to the end of the series of numbers, so going down to one digit starts the count from the beginning, giving the brand more scope to increase the version numbers.

Qualcomm will offer more details on its new chipset at its Snapdragon Summit in late November.



