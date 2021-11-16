Qualcomm Snapdragon 898: Everything we know about the chip two weeks after its announcement

The Snapdragon 898 (or Snapdragon 895, as it might be called) is the next big chip that we will find in many of the best Android phones of 2022.

It is the successor to the Snapdragon 888 and will be Qualcomm’s best chipset for at least the first half of 2022 – a Snapdragon 898 Plus is expected to arrive by the end of the year, based on Qualcomm’s track record.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 will likely be announced on November 30, as that’s the start date for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit, the event where the company usually announces new flagship chipsets.

Of course, when the Snapdragon 898 is announced, it may take a bit of a wait to get it on a phone. The first phones with Snapdragon 898 will be presented before the end of 2021, so you won’t have to wait too long.

The leaker Abhishek Yadav posted in Twitter what appeared to be a Geekbench listing for the chipset, revealing that it has a new Adreno 730 GPU and eight cores, with a powerful Cortex-X2 core running at 2.42 GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores at 2.17 GHz and four more efficient 1.79 GHz Cortex-A510 cores.

On the other hand, the Ice Universe filter Has published Benchmark test results that point to a performance increase of about 15%, and another leak notes that the cores run at 3 GHz, 2.5 GHz, and 1.79 GHz.

The leaked figures vary a bit, but leaving the first benchmark aside, they mostly agree. Since most sources seem to target a maximum clock speed of around 3 GHz, we assume that it is correct.

Too The Snapdragon 898 is rumored to be made in a 4nm process, which is an improvement on the 5nm process used for the Snapdragon 888, which basically means that Qualcomm can make it more powerful without increasing power consumption or space.

Many phones are likely to use the Snapdragon 898, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 range, which will apparently use this chipset in most regions or perhaps the world, and the expected Xiaomi 12 that could be announced in December in China.

Beyond the leaks and rumors, we also hope that the OnePlus 10 and the Sony Xperia 1 IV use this chipset.