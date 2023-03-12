Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 expected to launch on Friday (17)

Figurine present in the rumors about the specifications of the devices POCO X5 GT and realme GT Neo 5 Lite / SE, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 platform can be launched next Friday, March 17th. Target of a series of rumors, the processor could be the main star of an event that the American manufacturer has scheduled for the date. Its predecessor, the 7 Gen 1, was not widely adopted by the industry, unlike the 778G model, but Qualcomm continues to bet on the advanced intermediate, and maybe even launch a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 1.





There are some conflicting reports, and other rumors suggest that the star will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but the truth, just wait and see. Platform spec details are still scarce. There is a Geekbench listing with the model SM-7475 chipset. It has one ARM Cortex-X2 core clocked at 2.92 GHz, three ARM Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at up to 1.8 GHz. The GPU is an Adreno 725 with a clock speed of 580 Hz. At the moment it is difficult to confirm, but these specifications would make the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 the first mid-range chipset with a Cortex-X2 core.