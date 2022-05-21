Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is now official: Everything you need to know

Qualcomm has officially announced the chip Snapdragon 7 Gen1, its first mid-range chipset of 2022, alongside the high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The new chip lacks some of the features of its high-end counterpart, such as a “Prime” performance core, but incorporates the latest CPU hardware from ARM and an improved GPU.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 includes four Cortex-A710 cores at 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores.

Qualcomm hasn’t specified the GPU model of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, but it’s likely the adrenaline 662as it is supposedly 20% faster than its predecessor.

The GPU can output video to a QHD+ display at 60Hz or an FHD+ display at 144Hz. It also supports external displays running at QHD+ 144Hz. The included Adreno Frame Motion Engine supposedly “doubles the frame rate.”

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 supports various camera configurations such as a single 200 MP sensor, 64 + 20 MP sensors, and three 25 MP sensors.

incorporates three 14-bit ISPs that capture 720p video at 480 FPS, and 4K HDR video at 30 FPS and supports recording in HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG.

Wireless connectivity options on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 are taken care of by the system Qualcomm Fast Connect 6900, which supports Wi-Fi 6E (3.6 Gbps maximum speed).

It’s compatible with Bluetooth 5.3 and with Qualcomm aptX Voice, aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive. The SoC is also compatible with most current navigation standards such as GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and Dual Frequency (L1/L5) GNSS.

When will it come to mobile?

Qualcomm has confirmed that the SoC will power smartphones from Oppo, Honor and Xiaomi in the second half of 2022.



